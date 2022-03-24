Dozens impacted by apartment fire in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The American Red Cross is helping dozens of people impacted by a fire in Tucson, the nonprofit said on Wednesday, March 23.

The fire took place at an apartment complex near the intersection of 22nd Street and Craycroft.

The Red Cross urges people to prepare for such disasters ahead of time by making a kit, establishing a plan with family and/or housemates and staying informed when an emergency strikes.

