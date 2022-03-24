Advertise
Remodeled playground at James D. Kriegh Park opens in Oro Valley

By Carsyn Currier
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 6:51 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley town leaders will gather to show off a new playground at James D. Kriegh Park Thursday morning, March 24.

The playground has been closed since early February to install new equipment and a ribbon-cutting will take place at 10:30 am.

The previous equipment at the park was over 20 years old, and some of it was deteriorating. Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Director Kristy Diaz Trahan said replacement pieces for the equipment were no longer available.

“James D. Kriegh Park is our oldest park, we acquired it from Pima County when we annexed over 40 years ago,” Diaz Trahan said. “Over the previous two years we conducted a master plan, and through that process, we did a full inventory of our existing facilities and that playground was identified as one of the critical replacement amenities and so we put that in our budget.”

When Parks and Rec decided to remodel, the community got the chance to decide between two models on Facebook. Between both models, more than 400 people voted. The current model had about 60% more “likes.”

The playground is ADA accessible and has obstacles for children of all ages. Diaz Trahan said it’s exciting to see a new era of equipment serve families who have been coming to James D. Kriegh Park since they were children.

“The playground at James D. Kriegh Park is a staple in Oro Valley. There are going to be families that have been there for generations that are going to be coming back and super excited about this great equipment. There’s a music station, and sort of adventure area,” Diaz Trahan said.

Along with the new equipment, Diaz Trahan said some all-time favorites, such as the dinosaur, were kept for all to enjoy to symbolize the park’s history.

Mayor and Counsel, along with Parks and Rec, will cut the ribbon to officially open the new facility at 10:30 a.m.

“Wear comfortable clothes, tennis shoes, and be ready to climb and have fun,” said Diaz Trahan.

