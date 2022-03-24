Soroptimist Desert Tucson awards $26,000 in grants to students, members work to lift women out of poverty

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona activists are working to lift women and girls out of poverty so they can support their families and thrive. This year, Soroptimist Desert Tucson is awarding nearly $26,000 in grants to seven women. It’s record funding for the local chapter, which opened in 1976.

“It’s quite an increase. For example, in 2019, we gave out $7,000 to three women,” said club president Jeanne Pelletier. “Our club has 41 members, so we are small but mighty! The focus of this program really is, ‘What are the obstacles?’ It’s not a competition between who gets the best grades or who does the most community service. We look at the whole woman and assess her financial needs.”

The word “sacrifice” takes on a new meaning with past winner Naomi De La Rosa. In 2009, her mother was deported.

“I needed to be the mom, the sister, the caregiver of my dad,” she said. “It was a lot; I was in fourth grade. Then a year later, my dad had a stroke that paralyzed his whole left side.”

Even as she cared for her elderly father and younger brother, De La Rosa says she kept up perfect attendance at school and was on the honor roll.

“My little brother is the one who inspired me to become an elementary teacher because when my mom was deported, he was three and-a-half turning four,” she said. “I saw how much he needed, not only a mom figure, but someone to rely on. In elementary, my teachers would bring us home-cooked meals and took me shopping for shoes and things.”

De La Rosa is enrolled at the University of Arizona, studying to become a bilingual teacher.

“I’ve never met anyone who didn’t need help along the way, so that’s why we are here,” said Laura Pauli, who chairs the ‘Live Your Dream Award.’

Soroptimist Desert Tucson has helped nearly 100 women achieve their career goals by offering financial assistance.

Last year, the local chapter awarded Del La Rosa a $7,500 Live Your Dream grant. This year, she will receive an additional $2,000 Strive to Live Your Dream grant.

“I was like, ‘Wow, you guys are angels!’” De La Rosa said.

Pauli says each winner is the head of their household, with an incredible story of resilience.

2020 recipient Kristy Snowden overcame homelessness, domestic violence and a drug addiction. She’s now a social worker.

“It’s been a long road managing my home, kids, work and school,” said Snowden. “But as always, I keep pushing forward.”

As for De La Rosa, she’s in her final year of university.

“It feels amazing! Just one more semester and I will be making my parents proud,” she said. “I don’t want to cry … my dad is in heaven and my mom is so close to being back, so it’s amazing.”

This year, five women have been selected for the Live Your Dream Award and two have been chosen for the Strive to Live Your Dream Award.

The winners will be recognized at a ceremony on Thursday, March 24, at 5:30 p.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church on Broadway and Wilmot.

For information on how to apply for the grant program, click HERE.

Soroptimist Desert Tucson holds fundraisers year-round. According to the nonprofit, all operational costs are covered by membership fees, so every dollar raised goes towards the awards. To donate, click HERE.

