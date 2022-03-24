Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Special needs cheerleading team invited to compete in World Cheerleading Championship

A special needs cheerleading team has been invited to compete in the World Cheerleading Championship. (Source: WPVI/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:34 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) - A special needs cheerleading team from New Jersey will soon be competing against the top cheer teams in the world.

The South Jersey Storm Twisters found out Monday that they would be going to the World Cheerleading Championship competition in Orlando, Florida, next month.

“This is going to be so amazing. I can’t wait to go there,” cheerleader Genevieve Sweeney said.

The team was celebrating World Down Syndrome Day when they got the news that they would be competing in the championship.

“I love them so much, my cheer sisters,” cheerleader Nina Gross said.

The Twisters’ director Shelly Nolan said the cheerleading organization only accepts five teams to compete.

The girls are scheduled to match up against the other teams in the championship being held at Disney World at the end of April.

“I’m so excited that I’m going to the World Championships, and I might be going to Epcot,” cheerleader Morgan Borner said.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Kraykovich, 38, and Elizabeth Kraykovich, 64, are facing child abuse charges after...
UPDATE: Tucson police investigating suspicious death of 9-year-old
UPDATE: Tucson police identify pair killed on south side
Police Lights
Valencia Middle School student charged with assaulting classmate
Tucson fire crews work to contain the blaze at a local apartment complex.
Dozens impacted by apartment fire in Tucson
Biracial family makes stand against racism in Tanque Verde district part 1.
Biracial family makes stand against racism in Tanque Verde district

Latest News

Aziah Lumpkin is being searched for along with his non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr.
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy from Tennessee
Anchorage police found the body of a man in a tote container in a garage in northeast Anchorage.
Police: Man’s body found in storage bin during suspicious death investigation
UArizona holding webinar series on aging
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
US seeks tougher UN sanctions after N. Korea missile test