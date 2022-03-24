Advertise
Tucson police investigating suspicious death of child

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating the recent death of a 9-year-old child.

Officers said there were suspicious circumstances in the child’s death, and authorities are investigating it in the 8200 block of East Golf Links Roads.

The investigation is in the early stages, and officials said they were not able to comment on the manner of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

