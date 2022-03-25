Cyclovia kicks off Sunday after 2.5 years of cancellations due to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Final preps for the return of Cyclovia Tucson are underway after 2.5 years of cancellations because of the pandemic.

You can walk, bike, ride a scooter but no cars are allowed.

Living Streets Alliance Executive Director Emily Yetman said the 5-mile route will be similar to a huge block party for people of all ages.

“It’s also a great opportunity to try biking and walking. For a lot of people it may be intimidating. In this case, there’s no cars there’s all kinds of people out. You see 85-year-old women on bikes and little kids on striders. It’s a really welcoming environment,” Yetman said.

The route connects downtown Tucson to South Tucson. It starts at Stone Avenue and continues to 18th Street. You can then choose Fourth Avenue or Eighth Avenue. The route continues in a circle using 34th Street.

Throughout the route there will be seven different hubs led by community partners. The hubs will have games, activities and giveaways.

Yetman said food and drink vendors will be set up throughout the routes as well.

“You can sort of meander along, and then stop and get a snack or interact with some folks,” Yetman said. “You can partake in some activities then continue on at your own pace. It’s really a do as much as you want to do kind of day.”

Organizers say the idea of the event is to change the stereotype of streets. Instead of looking at them as a way to get to and from somewhere, they want the community to utilize the public space and maybe consider repurposing some in the future.

“Streets are public space, and most people don’t think about that because we’re usually just using them to get to and from places,” Yetman said. “In really great cities you’ll realize that they’re really enjoyable places to be filled with people walking, biking and local commerce.”

Because Tucson could see the highest temperatures of the year so far on Sunday Yetman advises everyone to dress for the weather and to maybe wear a hat.

There will be water, sunscreen and shade at all of the information hubs.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 27.

