Family displaced after fire destroys mobile home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One family was displaced after fire destroyed a mobile home near Flowing Wells and Wetmore roads on Thursday night, March 24.

Crews were dispatched to a structure fire off Flowing Wells Rd & Wetmore overnight. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered two homes involved, one saved. One family of two displaced. No injuries, cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/VcHkzF4orZ — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) March 25, 2022

According to the Northwest Fire District, firefighters arriving at the mobile home park found two mobile homes involved in the fire but were able to save one of them.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

