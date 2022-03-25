Family displaced after fire destroys mobile home
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One family was displaced after fire destroyed a mobile home near Flowing Wells and Wetmore roads on Thursday night, March 24.
According to the Northwest Fire District, firefighters arriving at the mobile home park found two mobile homes involved in the fire but were able to save one of them.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
