Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Father sentenced in court for murder of 4-week-old son

William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering...
William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A father found guilty of killing his infant son was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 15 years.

William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering children.

Investigators said Beasley’s infant son, Zachary, was beaten to death in May 2020, according to WOIO.

Firefighters responded to the family’s apartment in May 2020 for reports of a 3-week-old baby that was having trouble breathing.

Paramedics took the infant to the hospital. He died from his injuries a week later.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, the baby’s death was ruled a homicide from “complications of blunt force injury to head, trunk and extremities with skeletal and brain injuries.”

Beasley was previously offered a plea deal on two separate occasions, but his lawyers rejected both offers, bringing the case to a jury trial.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Tucson police identify pair killed on southside
Tucson police investigating suspicious death of child
Tucson fire crews work to contain the blaze at a local apartment complex.
Dozens impacted by apartment fire in Tucson
Police Lights
Valencia Middle School student charged with assaulting classmate
A fight between two groups of people led to a shooting at the Tanger Outlets near Westgate in...
17-year-old was ‘primary aggressor’ in shooting at Tanger Outlets, Glendale police say

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city...
Ukraine reports 300 killed in Russian strike on theater; hunger grips cities
You can walk, bike, ride a scooter but no cars are allowed on the streets during Cyclovia Tucson.
Cyclovia kicks off Sunday after 2.5 years of cancellations due to COVID-19
Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of...
Minneapolis teachers reach tentative agreement to end strike
Firefighters from the Northwest Fire District arrived to find two mobile homes involved in the...
Family displaced after fire destroys mobile home
The IRS said earlier this month it was hiring 10,000 workers to deal with a backlog of 23...
Small businesses face tax headaches on top of pandemic woes