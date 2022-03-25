Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our first stretch of 90s is moving in (but won’t last long)

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:59 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Warmer through the weekend. Tucson will have a string of 90 degree days beginning today. A storm system moving into California Monday will bring gusty wind across Arizona Monday. As this storm moves through Arizona, it brings a chance for valley rain and even mountain snow Monday night through Tuesday. Cooler air return Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid-50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a high around 90 degrees. Breezy.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. Windy. 20% chance for showers.

TUESDAY: 40% rain chance. Highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds clearing with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.

