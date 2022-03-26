Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

AZ Game and Fish: Golden alga likely killing fish in several lakes

Samples taken from Canyon Lake confirmed the presence of golden alga in the water.
Samples taken from Canyon Lake confirmed the presence of golden alga in the water.(Arizona Game and Fish Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:38 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Golden alga, a microscopic species of algae, is probably responsible for killing large numbers of fish in three Arizona lakes, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

Wildlife officials said in a news release they began receiving reports between March 14 and March 21 that fish had begun dying off on the Saguaro, Canyon and Apache Lakes.

Per an initial report, the deaths may have begun on March 11 at Saguaro Lake before large numbers of dead threadfin shad fish in the lakes.

Arizona Game and Fish sent a team to investigate at Canyon on Thursday, March 24, where they saw about 100,000 dead or dying threadfin shad.

Threadfin shad is a species that’s very sensitive to golden alga.

A handful of other species were seen dead or dying, including largemouth bass, bluegill and gizzard shad.

Water quality biologists took samples from Canyon Lake and confirmed that golden alga cells were in the water.

While golden alga can be toxic to animals with gills, it has had no known adverse health effects on humans or animals without gills.

“There are a lot of factors at play that are going to determine the severity and duration of the fish kills in all three lakes,” Amberle Jones, aquatic wildlife program manager in AZGFD’s Mesa regional office, was quoted as saying. “We will be closely monitoring the situation and provide updates as warranted.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Kraykovich, 38, and Elizabeth Kraykovich, 64, are facing child abuse charges after...
UPDATE: Tucson police investigating suspicious death of 9-year-old
Biracial family makes stand against racism in Tanque Verde district part 1.
Biracial family makes stand against racism in Tanque Verde district
Cracking down on problematic apartments
Troubled Tucson high-rise restricts rooftop access over dangerous behavior
A white Chevy Astro van driving east on 28th Street Thursday morning, March 24, abruptly left...
Police: Medical issue may have preceded deadly crash
UPDATE: Tucson police identify pair killed on south side

Latest News

FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at...
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50
The bloodshed in Mariupol is fueling allegations Moscow has committed war crimes by killing...
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming ‘next Mariupol’
Gluten free and specialty health foods hit hard by supply chain crisis
Gluten free and specialty health foods hit hard by supply chain crisis
The movie industry may be returning to Southern Arizona
The movie industry may be returning to Southern Arizona
Gluten free and specialty health foods hit hard by supply chain crisis
Gluten free and specialty health foods hit hard by supply chain crisis