AZ Game and Fish: Golden alga likely killing fish in several lakes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Golden alga, a microscopic species of algae, is probably responsible for killing large numbers of fish in three Arizona lakes, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

Wildlife officials said in a news release they began receiving reports between March 14 and March 21 that fish had begun dying off on the Saguaro, Canyon and Apache Lakes.

Per an initial report, the deaths may have begun on March 11 at Saguaro Lake before large numbers of dead threadfin shad fish in the lakes.

Arizona Game and Fish sent a team to investigate at Canyon on Thursday, March 24, where they saw about 100,000 dead or dying threadfin shad.

Threadfin shad is a species that’s very sensitive to golden alga.

A handful of other species were seen dead or dying, including largemouth bass, bluegill and gizzard shad.

Water quality biologists took samples from Canyon Lake and confirmed that golden alga cells were in the water.

While golden alga can be toxic to animals with gills, it has had no known adverse health effects on humans or animals without gills.

“There are a lot of factors at play that are going to determine the severity and duration of the fish kills in all three lakes,” Amberle Jones, aquatic wildlife program manager in AZGFD’s Mesa regional office, was quoted as saying. “We will be closely monitoring the situation and provide updates as warranted.”

