FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-record high temperatures continue this weekend before a big pattern change early next week

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:03 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highs climb to the low-90s once again on Sunday. A storm begins to impact the area on Monday with gusty winds followed by rain chances late Monday into Tuesday. Prime time rain chances look to be Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures drop 30 degrees in a two day period for Tucson.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the low-90s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low-80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: 80% chance for rain. Highs in the low-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.

