FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A sizzling Saturday in March

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Expect unseasonably warm high temperatures this weekend with a few locations near record highs this afternoon. Changes early next week as a storm system impacts the area bringing gusty winds Monday and then a good chance of valley rain and mountain snow showers and much cooler temperatures on Tuesday. This system departs Wednesday with temperatures rebounding to near normal to close out March and begin April.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming south southwest 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. High near 64. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 30% chance of showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

