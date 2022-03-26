Advertise
Graham County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl

12-year-old Betty Taylor has been missing since March 20. She was last seen in Graham County...
12-year-old Betty Taylor has been missing since March 20. She was last seen in Graham County going for a walk.(Graham County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:45 AM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Graham County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the community will help locate 12-year-old Betty Taylor. Police received a call from Justin Taylor on March 20 saying his daughter Betty Taylor was missing. Justin Taylor said Betty went for a walk around 11:00 a.m. on March 20 but she never returned home. Around 6:00 p.m. that night, the family began to look for Betty. After several hours, Justin Taylor contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

Betty is described as a white female, age 12, 5′5 in height, 135 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair with red highlights, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white lettering on the front, baseball cap with neon colors, blue jeans, and turquoise and pink colored Van’s tennis shoes, possibly with a purple colored, Jan’s Sports backpack.

The Sheriff’s Office is conducting interviews with friends and others who recently had contact with Betty Taylor and she has been entered into the ACIC/NCIC system as missing.

The Graham County Sheriff’s Office is also asking anyone with information that could assist in this on-going investigation to call (928) 428-3141 or 911 if immediate assistance is needed.

