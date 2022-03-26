Pat Tillman Honor Run set for April 9

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona State University Alumni Association is inviting the community to push their limits at the upcoming Pat Tillman Honor Run in Tucson.

According to a news release, the run starts ar 7 a.m. at The Loop at Michael Perry Park, located at 2755 South Pantano Parkway.

In honor of the former Sun Devil and Army Ranger Pat Tillman, the association chapters across 35 cities host the 4.2 mile race, which represents the No. 42 Tillman wore on his jersey.

The run is open to all ages and everyone who participates will get a medal and a race T-shirt that highlights this year’s theme: “Pushing Limits.”

Proceeds from the run will benefit the Pat Tillman Foundation’s Tillman Scholars program, which helps active-duty service members, veterans and military spouses get an education.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.