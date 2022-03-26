Rincon Valley Fire crews respond to car fire on I-10 east of Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rincon Valley Fire crews responded to and quickly contained a car and brush fire on I-10 east of Vail Saturday, March 26.

Officials say all occupants were evacuated from the car and no injuries were reported.

I-10 westbound at milepost 287 was restricted to one lane for some time while crews put out the fire.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.