UPDATE: Missing Tucson man found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police confirmed 73-year-old Francisco Portillo has been found safe outside of New Hope, AZ.

He is in the process of being reunited with his family and is in good health.

Police say Portillo drove away from his home on Saturday, March 26. His family tried to follow him, but were unable to stop him. He was last seen driving in the area of South Tucson Boulevard and East Bantam Road at about 9:40 a.m.

