UPDATE: Missing Tucson man found safe

(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police confirmed 73-year-old Francisco Portillo has been found safe outside of New Hope, AZ.

He is in the process of being reunited with his family and is in good health.

Police say Portillo drove away from his home on Saturday, March 26. His family tried to follow him, but were unable to stop him. He was last seen driving in the area of South Tucson Boulevard and East Bantam Road at about 9:40 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

