UArizona holding webinar series on aging

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona’s Health Sciences program is hosting a new lecture series on several topics surrounding aging.

The series is part of the university’s Innovations in Healthy Aging, and includes topics like isolation and loneliness, integrative health and sleep.

The lectures will be presented virtually, and are free and open to the public.

“This lecture series is created to address topics that are of interest to older adults, their families and the community,” said Kathleen Insel, the director of Innovations in Healthy Aging and a nursing professor. “Our initiative aims to create an environment where older adults feel a part of the university community. This series will allow community members to get to know our experts, explore, learn and achieve more fulfilling, enriching lives.

The webinars will take place as following:

March 30: Jordan Karp, UArizona College of Medicine's psychiatry department chair, will present "Responding to the Tragedy of Social Isolation and Loneliness in Late Life: Keeping Older Adults Connected." Register here online.

April 27: Andrew Weil, the director of the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine, will present “Integrative Health for Optimal Aging.”

May 25: Michael Grandner, director of UArizona’s Sleep and Research program, will present on sleep and healthy aging.

