UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with double homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have made an arrest in a double homicide that happened Wednesday, March 23.

24-year-old Zachary Joseph Thomas Naifeh has been charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of prohibited possessor. He is being held in the Pima County Jail.

Officials confirmed officers responded to a report of shots heard near 12th Avenue and Corona Road in an alley near Agape Christian Church. Officers found two adults, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later identified the victims as 39-year-old Celina R. Garcia and 44-year-old Rashad Laron Smith.

Detectives gathered evidence at the scene and conducted several interviews in the area.

Officers say they obtained a description of a vehicle that was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

On Friday, March 25, police found the vehicle in the 3600 block of East Grant Road. Four people were detained from the vehicle, and the driver was identified as Naifeh.

Detectives say Naifeh and the victims were known associates.

Anthony Moss, the senior pastor, has video cameras in his parking lot and handed over his footage to police.

Other neighbors in the area said they heard about five gunshots around 3 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.