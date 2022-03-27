FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flirting with record breaking temps

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One more day of near record high temperatures today. A storm system will then impact the area, bringing gusty winds Monday followed by a good chance of valley rain and mountain snow showers and much cooler temperatures on Tuesday. This system departs Wednesday with temperatures rebounding to near normal to close out March and begin April.

Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 92. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 9 to 17 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday Night: A 50% chance of showers after 11p.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Tuesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11a.m. High near 64. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 20% chance of showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

