KOLD Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind, rain and cooler weather on the way

KOLD News 5:30-6 p.m. Sundays recurring
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 3:55 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Winds increase ahead of the rain tomorrow prompting a fire weather watch for much of southern Arizona. Rain chances increase Monday through Tuesday. Thunderstorms also possible on Tuesday. Temperatures will drop 30 degrees from the 90s we saw over the weekend into the 60s by Tuesday afternoon. Highs rebound to near-normal by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low-80s. Windy.

TUESDAY: 90% chance for rain. Highs in the low-60s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low-80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-70s.

