Officer-involved shooting in Maricopa leaves one man dead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Maricopa Police Department confirmed officers responded to a Homestead subdivision for a man with a gun who was making threats on Sunday, March 27.

Police said in a Facebook post, “Upon officers arrival, he engaged our officers and he was shot.”

Officers and paramedics took immediate life-saving efforts. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from his wounds. They are waiting to release the man’s name until the family is notified.

All Maricopa officers are safe and DPS will be conducting the investigation.

