Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting in Maricopa leaves one man dead

Maricopa Police Department
Maricopa Police Department(Maricopa Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:13 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Maricopa Police Department confirmed officers responded to a Homestead subdivision for a man with a gun who was making threats on Sunday, March 27.

Police said in a Facebook post, “Upon officers arrival, he engaged our officers and he was shot.”

Officers and paramedics took immediate life-saving efforts. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from his wounds. They are waiting to release the man’s name until the family is notified.

All Maricopa officers are safe and DPS will be conducting the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with double homicide
‘He was my hero’: Friends and family honor life of Robert King
‘He was my hero’: Friends and family honor life of Robert King
Sandra Kraykovich, 38, and Elizabeth Kraykovich, 64, are facing child abuse charges after...
UPDATE: Tucson police investigating suspicious death of 9-year-old
12-year-old Betty Taylor has been missing since March 20. She was last seen in Graham County...
Graham County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing girl
UPDATE: Missing Tucson man found safe

Latest News

Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction
Jeff Carson poses backstage at the 31st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, April 24, 1996...
Country music singer Jeff Carson dies in Tennessee
‘He was my hero’: Friends and family honor life of Robert King
‘He was my hero’: Friends and family honor life of Robert King
UPDATE: Missing Tucson man found safe