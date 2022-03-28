Dead horse found tied to tree in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a dead horse was found tied to a tree in the Tucson area.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the horse was located in a desert area near Bopp and Rena roads on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The PCSD said the horse was bound by its hooves and tied to a tree. The animal, which the PCSD said may have been serviced by a professional farrier, also had head trauma.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org .

“Detectives would like to take the opportunity to inform animal owners that dumping the remains of deceased animals is a crime,” the PCSD said in a release. “Remains of animals must be disposed of appropriately, such as tallow works or burial.”

