Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Dollywood closes drop tower ride after teen’s death in Florida ‘out of abundance of caution’

The Drop Line ride is pictured May 7, 2017 at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tn. (Curtis...
The Drop Line ride is pictured May 7, 2017 at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tn. (Curtis Hilbun/Dollywood)(WILX)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:59 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Dollywood officials have closed Drop Line, a drop tower ride, after a 14-year-old fell to his death on a similar ride at ICON Park in Orlando.

Drop Line was manufactured by the same company that made the ride in Florida, Dollywood officials told WVLT News.

Dollywood Public Relations Director Wes Ramey said they have chosen to temporarily close Drop Line out of an abundance of caution.

“We were deeply saddened to hear of the heartbreaking accident at ICON Park in Orlando, Florida. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this unimaginably difficult time.

Although Dollywood does not have the specific ride involved in this tragic incident, the safety of our guests is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, and until further details about the accident at ICON Park are known, we have temporarily closed Drop Line, our drop tower ride that was developed by the same manufacturer.”

Dollywood Public Relations Director Wes Ramey

The 14-year-old was a rising football player from Missouri. Investigators are looking into whether his size and weight played a role in the incident.

He was 6′5″ and weighed more than 300 pounds, according to officials.

A witness recounts the moments after the teen fell to his death in Orlando on Thursday night. (WKMG/CNN/Tyre Sampson/FBTwitter/Joshua Rodriguez)

“This young man, he was athletic and he was big. He had no way of knowing,” said Bob Hilliard, a Texas attorney who represents Tyre’s mother, Nekia Dodd, in an interview Saturday. “This is going to be an issue of a lack of supervision and lack of training. A straight-up negligence case.”

The Dollywood ride lifts guests more than 20 stories above their other ride, Dollywood’s Timber Canyon. The ride provides guests with a bird’s eye view of the Great Smoky Mountains.

“Guests shouldn’t get too comfortable with the commanding vantage point they find high above the ground; however, in an instant, Drop Line plummets them back to the ground in a thrilling rush of excitement,” according to the Dollywood website.

It is unclear how long the ride will remain closed.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dead horse found tied to tree in Tucson area
Phoenix police released a surveillance video of a woman leaving a Phoenix McDonald's bathroom...
Phoenix police searching for woman after newborn’s remains found in McDonald’s
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Hampton Park Apartment Homes in the 8600...
UPDATE: One dead in officer-involved shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Numerous police cars are at Ajo Highway and Mission Road.
UPDATE: Three injuried in three-vehicle crash at Ajo, Mission in Tucson
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MARCH 28, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect rain in Tucson area late Monday night and Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - Assemblywoman Shirley Weber speaks at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., on June 10,...
Calif. group votes to limit reparations to slave descendants
Lynching is now a federal hate crime under bill President signed Tuesday
Man dies after early March crash on East Speedway
This 2016 photo provided by the Sierra Vista, Ariz., Police Department shows David Frodsham....
Civilian Army leader led child porn ring, risked US security, investigation finds
A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian...
Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital