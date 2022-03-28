FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect rain in Tucson area Monday and Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has called Action Days for Monday night and Tuesday due to expected rain.

There is a 50% chance of rain Monday night and a 90% chance of rain on Tuesday.

Scattered showers and some thunderstorms are likely Tuesday as a strong system pushes through Arizona. Rain will taper off quickly around 4 p.m.

Several inches of snow is possible above 7,000 feet. Our highs Tuesday will be hovering in the 50s.

Tonight: A 50% chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust before 11 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with a south southwest wind 24-29 mph decreasing to 17-22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tuesday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 58. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.