Happening now: Southwest Wildfire Awareness Week

(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As temperatures begin to rise and vegetation begins to dry out, Arizona is expected to see an increase in fire activity this season.

Southwest Wildfire Awareness Week, recognized from March 27 until April 2, is meant to bring awareness to Arizona residents and visitors on what they can do to prevent wildfires.

In 2021, 71% of Arizona’s fires were human-caused.

As this year’s theme, “Don’t Wait for Wildfires to Start, Prepare and Be Aware” indicates, preparedness is key for wildfire prevention.

Wildfire Prevention Tips:

  • Ensure campfires are out cold. Drown, stir and repeat.
  • Make sure vehicles and tires are properly maintained before getting on the road.
  • Never pull a vehicle off the road into tall grasses.
  • Target shooting and fireworks are prohibited on State Trust Land.
  • Check the weather! Have a water source and shovel nearby if doing any outdoor activity involving fire. On windy days, avoid burning or using tools that may spark.
  • Create defensible space around your property. Remove dead or dying vegetation, keep the lawn watered and mowed, remove leaf litter from rooftops and remove flammable material away from your property.

Officials also advise residents to start cleaning up their yards and removing debris from around their property, including the rooftops, to protect their homes. They say it is imperative for people to sign up for emergency alerts through their county’s emergency management office.

