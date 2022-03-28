Advertise
Highway patrol supervisor leaving work saves woman from alleged kidnapping

The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery is shown along U.S. 395 in Mono County,...
The scene of an alleged kidnapping and battery is shown along U.S. 395 in Mono County, California.(Mono County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:04 AM MST
BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (KOLO) - A California Highway Patrol supervisor getting off his shift came across an alleged kidnapping and domestic battery, the Mono County Sheriff’s Office reported.

An unidentified man was booked on charges of kidnapping, felony domestic violence, terrorist threats and assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

The Bridgeport CHP supervisor was going north on California 108 between Walker and Bridgeport at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday when he saw a vehicle stuck on the right shoulder, KOLO reports.

As the CHP vehicle approached, a woman ran towards it and jumped inside. She was shaking and could not speak, the sheriff’s office said.

An adult male followed her.

When the supervisor asked if she was safe, she shook her head “no,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man was detained.

Another CHP officer and a Mono County deputy arrived. Their investigation determined the woman had been kidnapped and attacked on the side of the road.

The woman was taken to a safe place, and an advocacy group responded to help her.

The investigation into the alleged crimes is ongoing.

