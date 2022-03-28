Meet ‘JACZBOT,’ the robot of Rio Vista Elementary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Robotics Club at Rio Vista Elementary School is the first group of students to build and program a life-size robot from a design created by an inventor in France.

JACZBOT was named for the fourth and fifth graders in Tucson who created him: Jayden, Jessayra, Julio, Atticus, Cassy, Cora, and Zyler.

He’s more than six feet tall and made from 3D printed pieces. Rio vista’s principal, Dianna Kuhn, said the kids have been hard at work on JACZBOT since September.

“They come every Friday afternoon for three hours after school to work on this robot that was printed with pieces from a 3D printer,” Kuhn said. “Now, they have him complete and now they’re working on programming him to do several things.”

So far, the students have taught JACZBOT how to talk, play music, hold items, pose, and even flex his muscles.

“I’m just really, really, really proud of our students. This is something we didn’t know for sure we could do, but I think just having the expectation they could do it and persevered through it. It was a llt of hard work,” she said.

This robotics club is the only one to have and work on this kind of technology at such a young age.

“I don’t know of any kids this young who have built something like this,” she said. “So, we’re really excited. We really feel like some people underestimate what some kids are capable of doing.”

