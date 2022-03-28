Peace rally for Ukraine to be held at UArizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona’s Department of Russian and Slavic Studies plans to host a peace rally in support of those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday, March 29.

According to a news release, speakers at the event will include College of Humanities Dorrance Dean Alain-Phillippe Durand, Russian and Slavic Studies Department Head John Leafgren, Tucson City Council member Nikki Lee, Russian and Slavic Studies Department faculty and other faculty members from Ukraine.

Those who attend can celebrate Ukraine’s history and culture, learn about famous Ukrainian poets and artists, sample traditional Slavic foods and learn how to support humanitarian efforts in the region.

The rally is set from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Old Main in the Silver and Sage room.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.