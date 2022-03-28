Advertise
Pima County Sheriff’s Department asking for help finding missing vulnerable adult

George Sayers(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a vulnerable missing adult.

George Sayers, 77, is described as 5 feet, 11 inches, 180-200 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen at 1 a.m. Monday, March 28, in the 8800 block of East Snyder Road.

George Sayers may be driving a blue 2020 Jeep Renegade like the one pictured here with Arizona license 123 FLG.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Sayers may be driving a blue 2020 Jeep Renegade with Arizona license 123 FLG.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

