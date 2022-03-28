Pima County Sheriff’s Department asking for help finding missing vulnerable adult
Mar. 28, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a vulnerable missing adult.
George Sayers, 77, is described as 5 feet, 11 inches, 180-200 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen at 1 a.m. Monday, March 28, in the 8800 block of East Snyder Road.
Sayers may be driving a blue 2020 Jeep Renegade with Arizona license 123 FLG.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911.
