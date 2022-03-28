Advertise
Sign-up begins for ‘AZ OnTrack’

By Andrew Capasso
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona program is giving students an opportunity to start the next school year on the right path.

AZ OnTrack, a $100 million initiative by Gov. Doug Ducey, can already serve 75,000 kids across Arizona.

“The No. 1 loss is predictability and ease and carefree expectation,” says Lisa Graham Keegan, the director of the program.

The free weekly classes start June 1 and continue until Aug. 1. So far, 375 places, including YMCA and Boy/Girl Scouts camps have signed up to host these courses. More places can still apply.

“This is not the time to be taking the summer off,” Graham Keegan says. “Our kids have too much loss of time, too much loss of schools and we can start the next year on a really great trajectory and I promise you it’ll make a big difference.”

Sign-ups for hosts continue for several more weeks. Applications for parents and families are expected to open March 28 but more capacity will be added in April.

To learn more, visit azontrack.com

