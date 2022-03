TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Police Department is hosting its second blood drive of the year on Tuesday, March 29.

According to a news release, the drive is scheduled between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 1852 East First Street.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or or visit the Red Cross’s website and use the sponsor code UAPD.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.