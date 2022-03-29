Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

ACTION DAY: National Weather Service issues red flag warning for southern Arizona

First Alert Action Day
First Alert Action Day(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 weather team has issued First Alert Action Days for Monday, April 11 and Tuesday, April 12 because of high winds in the forecast.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for southern Arizona until 7 p.m. Monday because of strong and gusty winds, low relative humidity and high fire danger.

Southwest winds are expected to increase to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Relative humidity will fall to 10 to 15 percent.

On Tuesday, a wind advisory will still be in effect for areas east of Tucson, including Greenlee, Graham and Cochise Counies.

Any fires that develop will have the potential to spread rapidly because of these conditions.

Your Photos And Video

We would love to see your photos and video of the weather. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/m7l88954

Forecast

Below is our forecast as of Monday morning. You can get the most up-to-date information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE, and the Android version is available HERE.

MONDAY: Red flag warning and air quality alert in place. Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate homicide in Tucson desert
I-10 at Country Club Road in Tucson
Arizona DEQ issues air quality alert for southern Arizona
National Sibling Day
National Siblings Day
Rene Sanchez’s family is trying to learn how they will live on without him.
Four young kids left without a father after QuikTrip shooting in west Phoenix
Pedestrian dies following crash near Fort Lowell, Alvernon

Latest News

KOLD Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning in place!
KOLD First Alert forecast, Monday, April 11
KOLD First Alert forecast, Monday, April 11
KOLD Forecast
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, April 11th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, APRIL 10, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind, fire and blowing dust concerns