ACTION DAY: National Weather Service issues red flag warning for southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 weather team has issued First Alert Action Days for Monday, April 11 and Tuesday, April 12 because of high winds in the forecast.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for southern Arizona until 7 p.m. Monday because of strong and gusty winds, low relative humidity and high fire danger.

Southwest winds are expected to increase to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Relative humidity will fall to 10 to 15 percent.

On Tuesday, a wind advisory will still be in effect for areas east of Tucson, including Greenlee, Graham and Cochise Counies.

Any fires that develop will have the potential to spread rapidly because of these conditions.

Your Photos And Video

We would love to see your photos and video of the weather. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/m7l88954

Forecast

Below is our forecast as of Monday morning. You can get the most up-to-date information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE , and the Android version is available HERE .

MONDAY: Red flag warning and air quality alert in place. Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with temps in the mid-50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.