FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm system bringing rain and mountain snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A storm system will impact the area today, bringing gusty winds and a good chance of valley rain and mountain snow showers along with much cooler temperatures. This system departs tomorrow with temperatures rebounding to near normal to close out March and begin April.

Today: Showers and a few thunderstorms before 5pm, then a slim chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. High near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 45. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

