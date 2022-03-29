Advertise
Heavy police presence near Ajo and Mission

Numerous police cars are at Ajo Highway and Mission Road.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:07 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Numerous Tucson police cars are responding to what appears to be a wreck near the intersection of Ajo Highway and Mission Road.

A car that appears to have been significantly damaged can be seen at the intersection.

At around 11 p.m., there were about six police cars at the scene and the eastbound lanes of Ajo appeared to be closed at Mission.

Attempts late Monday to reach TPD for more information were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

