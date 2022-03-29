Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Homeland Security to offer COVID-19 vaccines to migrants

Migrants at the U.S. southern border will be offered COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of...
Migrants at the U.S. southern border will be offered COVID-19 vaccines, the Department of Homeland Security said.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection / Jerry Glaser)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to migrants in custody at the southern border, the Department of Homeland Security said.

This plan may also be extended to thousands of people who are found trying to get into the U.S.

DHS told Congress that it should be able to provide around 2,700 shots daily, and that number will more than double before the end of May.

Sources said some members of the Biden administration were not in favor of providing vaccines to migrants, saying it could encourage more migrants to try to enter the country.

Officials say what happens in the UK, tends to play out here in the U.S. weeks later. (Source: CNN, PFIZER, MERCK, EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phoenix police released a surveillance video of a woman leaving a Phoenix McDonald's bathroom...
Phoenix police searching for woman after newborn’s remains found in McDonald’s
Dead horse found tied to tree in Tucson area
Numerous police cars are at Ajo Highway and Mission Road.
Heavy police presence near Ajo and Mission
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MARCH 28, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect rain in Tucson area late Monday night and Tuesday
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap

Latest News

A slap. A joke. An unexpected spotlight is now shining on a common autoimmune disease. Here is...
What is alopecia and what causes it?
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs
President Joe Biden has sought to deepen ties in Asia as a counterweight to China’s growing...
LIVE: Biden hosts Singapore’s prime minister, says he remains focused on Pacific amid Ukraine crisis
Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Hampton Park Apartment Homes in the 8600...
UPDATE: One dead in officer-involved shooting at Tucson apartment complex
FILE PHOTO: Flamingoes bask in the sun at the Johannesburg Zoo Thursday, April 24, 2014.
Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted in Texas