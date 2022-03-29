Two bills aimed at teachers move through Arizona state legislature

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona House took a break from election laws to pass some education bills, ones that are directly aimed at teachers.

First was SB1211, a bill which requires teachers to post their curriculum, including books, manuals, videos and the like, at least seven days before the school year begins, a move the Republicans call adding transparency for parents, but other lawmakers say is stifling teachers.

“I know Arizona right now is bleeding teachers not just because of low salaries,” said Democrat Judy Schweibert, a 27 year teacher, “but because of a culture of a lack of respect for teachers.”

But the Republicans who passed the bill out of committee by an 8-5 vote, say it’s a lack of trust which has them concerned.

“There are things that are concerning parents right now going on in government-run schools,” said Jake Hoffman, a Republican from District 12. “SCL, CRT, ZSE, that are concerning to parents that are antithetical to their values.”

The most controversial of those is CRT, critical race theory, which is not taught in schools but the GOP has targeted anyway.

“Let’s be clear what this bill is, said Lorenzo Sierra, a Democrat from District 19. “It’s a self manufactured crisis that exists in the few.”

SB1412 also passed the Appropriations Committee by an 8-5 vote along party lines.

Schweibert said in her many years teaching, on many teacher-parent nights, no parents ever bothered to show up. Teachers already have an open door policy where parents can learn more about their students curriculum if they so wanted, she said.

Even some Republicans cast a doubt on the bills but voted in favor anyway.

“I don’t believe that the over, over, overwhelming majority are doing anything in terms of crazy content or questionable content,” said John Kavenaugh, a Republican from District 23. “But there are some.”

For that reason, Kavenaugh believes the education bills make sense but the minority view in the committee was that it will prevent teachers from teaching a wide and varied curriculum.

Any of those teachers who are caught teaching something that concerns parents and found in violation, could cost the school district $5,000 per violation.

“It just seems it opens up a really big wide area where a parent in their opinion that something that makes their child feel bad and blame the teacher,” said Kelli Butler, a Democrat from District 28. “I’m worried this bill can open that kind of a door.”

“Government meddling is going to lead to a manual instruction and at the end of the day, teachers will be teaching a cookie cutter curriculum,” said Cesar Chavez, a Democrat from District 29.

The bills go to the Rules Committee before going to the House for a vote by all members.

