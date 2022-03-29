UPDATE: One dead in officer-involved shooting at Tucson apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died following an officer-involved shooting at a Tucson apartment complex early Tuesday, March 29.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened at the Hampton Park Apartment Homes, which is located at 8608 East Old Spanish Trail.

The TPD said around 5 a.m., officers responded to calls about an unwanted person in the complex.

Witnesses said the suspect, a man in his 20s, started to cause a disturbance. Witnesses told officers the suspect may have access to weapons.

The TPD said the suspect was located inside the complex’s courtyard.

The suspect was shot by officers and died on the scene.

The newly formed Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating the shooting.

