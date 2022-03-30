Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Arizona Coyotes seek gambling law change for ASU arena

The new hockey complex at ASU should be ready by fall 2022.
The new hockey complex at ASU should be ready by fall 2022.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:43 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes are asking the Legislature to change a new state law legalizing sports betting so they can keep running their gambling operation when they move to Arizona State University’s hockey arena next season.

But the Arizona Indian Gaming Association and multiple Native American tribes oppose the last-minute measure approved by the Arizona Senate’s appropriations committee on Tuesday. They argue that the 2021 law allowing sports betting was part of a complex deal they negotiated with Gov. Doug Ducey and should not be changed without consulting the tribes. The change is needed because ASU’s arena only holds 5,000 people. Right now, the law states pro teams can run a sportsbook and mobile gambling operations at their facilities only if the stadium or arena seats at least 10,000 people.

Coyotes, ASU sign deal for hockey team to play at university’s new arena

Last month, Arizona State University and the Coyotes agreed to allow the team to use the school’s new arena starting next season. They’ll be there for at least two years, with an option for a third season. The arena, which will also be the home to the Sun Devil men’s ice hockey, wrestling, and women’s gymnastics, is expected to be finished this fall. The cost of new arena is expected to be about $134 million, and the Coyotes will be putting up $20 million for improvements. The cash will be used to build a 15,000 square-foot facility on the northeastern edge of the arena for the Coyotes’ home and away dressing rooms, equipment rooms, a fitness room and more.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy M. Schultheis, age 23, of South Carolina, was arrested in connection to the...
Man accused of kidnapping after Safford girl found in South Carolina apartment
A body was found in a burning home near Silverlake Road and Santa Cruz Lane in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Hot plate may have caused fatal fir near Silverlake, Santa Cruz Lane
Northwest Fire District crews responded to a three-alarm fire at Barcelona Manor Condominiums,...
UPDATE: More than a dozen displaced by three-alarm fire at apartment complex near Oracle, Orange Grove
A pedestrian was struck and killed near the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Kolb Road in...
Pedestrian dies after being hit near Speedway, Kolb in Tucson
A man and woman on a tandem bike were hit by a truck on Ajo Way Wednesday, March 30.
UPDATE: Two bicyclists fighting for life after getting hit by truck near Park, Ajo Way

Latest News

Even with all the background noise, Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said, “We’ve got a...
With new players, proposed new Tempe arena, ‘hungry’ Coyotes ready to compete
The city of Glendale announced it is ending its 18-year run with the Coyotes.
City of Glendale won’t renew Arizona Coyotes lease, ending 18-year run
The Arizona Coyotes' plan for a stadium in Tempe could be impacted by a proposed $70 million...
Environmental remediation costs present challenge for Coyotes’ proposed Tempe site
FILE - Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks (80) is shown during the second...
Autopsy: NHL goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from fireworks blast