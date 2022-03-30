Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Body found in burning Tucson home

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a house fire after a man was found dead inside.

Officers said they were called to the scene around 1:45 p.m. to a house in the 1800 block of South Santa Cruz Lane. Arson investigators are also at the scene.

Shortly before 5 p.m., authorities said the fire appeared to be under control.

Police said they were unsure if foul play was involved in the man’s death and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Hampton Park Apartment Homes in the 8600...
UPDATE: One dead in officer-involved shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Timothy M. Schultheis, age 23, of South Carolina, was arrested in connection to the...
Man accused of kidnapping after Safford girl found in South Carolina apartment
Numerous police cars are at Ajo Highway and Mission Road.
UPDATE: Three injuried in three-vehicle crash at Ajo, Mission in Tucson
Raul Ulices Franco
17-year-old suspect in Glendale Outlet Mall shooting will be charged as an adult
Dead horse found tied to tree in Tucson area

Latest News

UPATE: Cyclists fighting for life after getting hit by truck near Park, Ajo Way
Northwest Fire District crews responded to a three-alarm fire at Barcelona Manor Condominiums,...
UPDATE: Evacuations called due to three-alarm fire at apartment complex near Oracle, Orange Grove
Police are looking to identify the suspect in a robbery from nearly two weeks ago.
Tucson police looking for Nordstrom Rack robbery suspect
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pedestrian dies after being hit near Speedway, Kolb
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Tucson police investigating fatal hit-and-run