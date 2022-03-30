Body found in burning Tucson home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a house fire after a man was found dead inside.

Officers said they were called to the scene around 1:45 p.m. to a house in the 1800 block of South Santa Cruz Lane. Arson investigators are also at the scene.

Shortly before 5 p.m., authorities said the fire appeared to be under control.

Police said they were unsure if foul play was involved in the man’s death and the investigation is ongoing.

