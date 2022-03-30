Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

California man convicted of using $27M in PPP loans for personal use, including renting oceanfront property

A California man was convicted of using money from PPP loans to pay for personal expenses,...
A California man was convicted of using money from PPP loans to pay for personal expenses, including renting oceanfront property.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A California man was convicted Monday on multiple finance fraud charges, including using fraudulently obtained PPP loans to rent out beachfront property in Santa Monica, according to the Department of Justice.

According to a release from the DOJ, 53-year-old Robert Benlevi submitted 27 Paycheck Protection Program loan applications to four banks between April and June of 2022 on behalf of eight companies he owned.

The DOJ said he sought a total of $27 million in forgivable PPP loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

Benlevi reportedly represented that each of his companies had 100 employees and average monthly payroll expenses of $400,000, even though he knew the companies did not have any employees or payroll expenses, the DOJ said.

Evidence at trial also reportedly showed that Benlevi submitted fabricated IRS documents falsely stating each of the companies had an annual payroll of $4.8 million.

Three of Benlevi’s companies received $3 million in PPP funds, according to the DOJ. Instead of using the funds to pay for payroll and other business expenses, the evidence reportedly showed that he instead used the money to pay for personal expenses which included cash withdrawals, personal credit card payments and even renting an oceanfront apartment in Santa Monica, California. Some amounts of money were transferred from the business account to personal and business accounts he controlled.

Benlevi was convicted of bank fraud, false statements to a financial institution and money laundering.

He is scheduled to be sentenced June 27, and faces up to 30 years in prison for each of the bank fraud and false statement charges. He also faces up to 10 years for each count of money laundering.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Hampton Park Apartment Homes in the 8600...
UPDATE: One dead in officer-involved shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Numerous police cars are at Ajo Highway and Mission Road.
UPDATE: Three injuried in three-vehicle crash at Ajo, Mission in Tucson
Raul Ulices Franco
17-year-old suspect in Glendale Outlet Mall shooting will be charged as an adult
Dead horse found tied to tree in Tucson area
Two bills aimed at teachers move through Arizona state legislature
Two bills aimed at teachers move through Arizona state legislature

Latest News

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, center, and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right, hold a meeting with...
Congress hears siren wail as Ukrainian legislators visit
Memorial service for Don Young
Memorial service for Don Young
Timothy Schultheis, of South Carolina, was arrested on a kidnapping charge in connection with...
UPDATE: Man arrested after missing Safford girl found in South Carolina
Moscow continued strikes on Ukrainian cities where they vowed to "drastically reduce" activity.
Russia strikes despite de-escalation claims
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine