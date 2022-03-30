Advertise
UPDATE: Evacuations called due to three-alarm fire at apartment complex near Oracle, Orange Grove

Northwest Fire District crews responded to a three-alarm fire at Barcelona Manor Condominiums,...
Northwest Fire District crews responded to a three-alarm fire at Barcelona Manor Condominiums, which is near Oracle and Orange Grove.(Northwest Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 2:10 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some residents have been evacuated due to a three-alarm fire at an apartment complex near Oracle and Orange Grove roads.

The Northwest Fire District is asking people to avoid the area around Barcelona Manor Condominiums.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

