Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Ducey signs abortion bill that prohibits a doctor from performing abortions after 15 weeks

File photo of Gov. Doug Ducey.
File photo of Gov. Doug Ducey.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)
By Jessica Goodman and The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Wednesday afternoon that he signed the abortion law bill that would prohibit doctors from performing an abortion after 15 weeks unless it’s a medical emergency.

“In Arizona, we know there is immeasurable value in every life – including preborn life,” said Governor Ducey in a letter. “I believe it is each state’s responsibility to protect them.”

Arizona Legislature approves ban on abortions after 15 weeks

Doctors who perform an abortion past the 15 weeks without a medical emergency would be violating the bill and could be charged with a Class 6 felony if they are convicted and have their license suspended. Women who receive an abortion after 15 weeks will not face any charges.

Maricopa County Attorney candidate says she won’t enforce new abortion bill

Ducey is an abortion opponent who has signed every piece of anti-abortion legislation that has reached his desk since he took office in 2015. He said late last year that he hoped the Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade decision that enshrined the right to abortion. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 92.7 percent of abortions were performed at less than 13 weeks gestation.

Last week, the Arizona Legislature approved the ban stating it would outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and has no exceptions for rape or incest. It would also ban abortions for families that learn in pregnancy later on that a fetus is not viable. SB 1164 passed along a party-line vote in the Republican-controlled House.

Arizona already had some of the nation’s most restrictive abortion laws, including one that would automatically outlaw it if the high court fully overturns Roe v. Wade, the nearly five-decade-old ruling that enshrined a nationwide right to abortion. Republicans hope to put the 15-week ban in place so it takes effect quickly if the Supreme Court further limits abortion rights but stops short of fully overturning Roe. The measure closely mirrors the Mississippi law.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Hampton Park Apartment Homes in the 8600...
UPDATE: One dead in officer-involved shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Numerous police cars are at Ajo Highway and Mission Road.
UPDATE: Three injuried in three-vehicle crash at Ajo, Mission in Tucson
Raul Ulices Franco
17-year-old suspect in Glendale Outlet Mall shooting will be charged as an adult
Dead horse found tied to tree in Tucson area
Two bills aimed at teachers move through Arizona state legislature
Two bills aimed at teachers move through Arizona state legislature

Latest News

Timothy Schultheis, of South Carolina, was arrested on a kidnapping charge in connection with...
UPDATE: Man arrested after missing Safford girl found in South Carolina
Timothy M. Schultheis, age 23, of South Carolina, was arrested in connection to the...
Man accused of kidnapping after Safford girl found in South Carolina apartment
Arizona governor signs two bills impacting transgender minors
FILE - Ending the limitations in May would allow for time to prepare at the border, according...
AP sources: Asylum limits at border expected to end by May 23
TRAFFIC ALERT: Drexel Road closed at Masterson Avenue due to fire