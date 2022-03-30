Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Ducks and geese shot with darts in Glendale neighborhood

Ducks and geese are being shot with darts at a Glendale park.
Ducks and geese are being shot with darts at a Glendale park.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Rachel Rooks brings her 2-year-old daughter Lilly out to see the ducks and geese every day, around the corner from their home in Glendale. But what they’ve discovered the past few days has been downright disturbing. “Starting last Thursday, I saw two dead geese in the lake, which seemed suspicious to me,” said Rooks. “The following day, we saw a dead goose. We looked at it closer. You could see the orange dart through its body, and then yesterday we saw a dead duck in the lake with an orange dart through its body once again.”

Someone has been shooting darts at the ducks and geese in the neighborhood park off 63rd Avenue and Utopia Road. Several birds have been found dead, others badly injured. One black duck could be seen swimming around the pond, with a bright orange dart stuck in his side.

Charlene Ruff and her daughter Fiona live nearby and consider the area pretty safe. They can’t understand what kind of person would hurt innocent birds. “My daughter and I come here all the time to look at the pond and check out the ducks and geese,” said Ruff. “It’s very cruel. I don’t know why someone would want to do that.”

The Glendale Police Department has taken a report, but so far there are not a lot of leads to go on. Neighbors are hoping someone will come forward with information and police will catch whoever is shooting darts at the ducks and geese. “I’m hoping it stops,” said neighbor Jim Coleman. “I’d hate to see it continue.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy M. Schultheis, age 23, of South Carolina, was arrested in connection to the...
Man accused of kidnapping after Safford girl found in South Carolina apartment
A body was found in a burning home near Silverlake Road and Santa Cruz Lane in Tucson on...
UPDATE: Hot plate may have caused fatal fir near Silverlake, Santa Cruz Lane
Northwest Fire District crews responded to a three-alarm fire at Barcelona Manor Condominiums,...
UPDATE: More than a dozen displaced by three-alarm fire at apartment complex near Oracle, Orange Grove
A pedestrian was struck and killed near the intersection of Speedway Boulevard and Kolb Road in...
Pedestrian dies after being hit near Speedway, Kolb in Tucson
A man and woman on a tandem bike were hit by a truck on Ajo Way Wednesday, March 30.
UPDATE: Two bicyclists fighting for life after getting hit by truck near Park, Ajo Way

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Russians leaving Chernobyl as fighting rages elsewhere
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in South Carolina...
Student fatally shot at S.C. middle school, sheriff says; suspect in custody
Steven Hill faces numerous counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Oro Valley PD arrest man on child pornography charges
"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider speaks with members of the press in the James S. Brady Press...
White House hosts transgender ‘Jeopardy!’ star Amy Schneider
PACC community outreach out of food