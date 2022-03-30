Family: Chuck Huckelberry ‘in great health,’ recovery continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The family of Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry released an update on his recovery from a bicycle crash Wednesday, March 30.

Huckelberry was seriously injured in October 2021 when he was struck by a vehicle that had been involved in a crash in downtown Tucson.

In Wednesday’s statement, Huckelberry’s family said he speaks often of returning to work, but his doctors want him to continue to focus on his therapy.

The Pima County release follows:

Chuck Huckelberry’s recovery after bike accident going well; focusing on his recovery

County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry’s family has asked the county to release the following update on Mr. Huckelberry’s recovery from his injuries suffered in an October bicycling accident:

“We have good news to report on Chuck’s recovery. He is in great health and speaks often about his eagerness to return to work. As we all know, Chuck is a very strong, positive, and optimistic person, so it is not hard to understand that his improvement has led him to express to friends and County coworkers a desire to return to work at the County. However, his doctors say that, while his optimism is a plus in his recovery, he should focus on his continued dedicated work with his therapists. His care team and family will continue to assess his recovery and evaluate when a return to work might be possible. Thank you to all who continue to send us your prayers and concerns for Chuck’s health.”

