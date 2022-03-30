Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Family: Chuck Huckelberry ‘in great health,’ recovery continues

Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in...
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in downtown Tucson on Oct. 23, 2021.(Pima County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The family of Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry released an update on his recovery from a bicycle crash Wednesday, March 30.

Huckelberry was seriously injured in October 2021 when he was struck by a vehicle that had been involved in a crash in downtown Tucson.

In Wednesday’s statement, Huckelberry’s family said he speaks often of returning to work, but his doctors want him to continue to focus on his therapy.

The Pima County release follows:

Chuck Huckelberry’s recovery after bike accident going well;  focusing on his recovery

County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry’s family has asked the county to release the following update on Mr. Huckelberry’s recovery from his injuries suffered in an October bicycling accident:

“We have good news to report on Chuck’s recovery. He is in great health and speaks often about his eagerness to return to work. As we all know, Chuck is a very strong, positive, and optimistic person, so it is not hard to understand that his improvement has led him to express to friends and County coworkers a desire to return to work at the County. However, his doctors say that, while his optimism is a plus in his recovery, he should focus on his continued dedicated work with his therapists. His care team and family will continue to assess his recovery and evaluate when a return to work might be possible. Thank you to all who continue to send us your prayers and concerns for Chuck’s health.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Hampton Park Apartment Homes in the 8600...
UPDATE: One dead in officer-involved shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Numerous police cars are at Ajo Highway and Mission Road.
UPDATE: Three injuried in three-vehicle crash at Ajo, Mission in Tucson
Raul Ulices Franco
17-year-old suspect in Glendale Outlet Mall shooting will be charged as an adult
Dead horse found tied to tree in Tucson area
Two bills aimed at teachers move through Arizona state legislature
Two bills aimed at teachers move through Arizona state legislature

Latest News

The annual NAMIWalks Your Way Southern Arizona event will be held at Kennedy Park in Tucson on...
NAMIWalks Your Way event set for April 2 at Kennedy Park in Tucson
No photo is currently available, but the missing woman is described as 79 years old, 5 feet, 5...
UPDATE: Missing Cochise County woman found safe
Community comes together to honor Cesar Chavez Day through a day of service
Community comes together to honor Cesar Chavez Day through a day of service
Police lights.
UPDATE: Missing vulnerable adult found safe