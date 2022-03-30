FIRST ALERT FORECAST: drying out and warming up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storm system loops out of Arizona today but we’ll still see a bit of a breeze at times. Mostly sunny skies return with temperatures warming to the low to upper 70s to wind down the month of March. April will begin on a dry note. Daytime highs rebound to near-normal which is 80 degrees for Tucson Friday through Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a few clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Light breeze.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

