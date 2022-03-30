Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Man dies after early March crash on East Speedway

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 6:33 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 55-year-old man recently succumbed to the injuries he sustained in a car wreck om March 9.

Tucson police said they were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 6800 block of East Speedway Boulevard in response to a collision that caused serious injuries.

Paul Jones Williams, the driver of a blue 1994 Chevrolet Suburban, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. On March 28, police were notified that Williams had died.

Detectives said they determined the Suburban had been speeding west on Speedway Boulevard through the intersection of North Kolb Road when it collided into the back of a blue Scion TC, hit a Dodge Durango and a Toyota Camry, veered off the road and hit a large concrete pillar.

Fire crews treated the occupants of three other vehicles involved at the scene.

Officers at the scene discovered Williams had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time and had not been impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Authorities plan to review the case further to see if a potential medical issue could have been a factor in Williams’ death.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at the Hampton Park Apartment Homes in the 8600...
UPDATE: One dead in officer-involved shooting at Tucson apartment complex
Dead horse found tied to tree in Tucson area
Phoenix police released a surveillance video of a woman leaving a Phoenix McDonald's bathroom...
Phoenix police searching for woman after newborn’s remains found in McDonald’s
Numerous police cars are at Ajo Highway and Mission Road.
UPDATE: Three injuried in three-vehicle crash at Ajo, Mission in Tucson
Two bills aimed at teachers move through Arizona state legislature
Two bills aimed at teachers move through Arizona state legislature

Latest News

Rillito Racing trying to find answers to prevent horse deaths at the Rillito Park
Rillito Racing trying to find answers to prevent horse deaths at the Rillito Park
Rillito Racing trying to find answers to prevent horse deaths at the Rillito Park
Rillito Racing trying to find answers to prevent horse deaths at the Rillito Park
This 2016 photo provided by the Sierra Vista, Ariz., Police Department shows David Frodsham....
Civilian Army leader led child porn ring, risked US security, investigation finds
A soldier stands on a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainian army to prevent the passage of Russian...
Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital