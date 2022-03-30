Man dies after early March crash on East Speedway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 55-year-old man recently succumbed to the injuries he sustained in a car wreck om March 9.

Tucson police said they were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 6800 block of East Speedway Boulevard in response to a collision that caused serious injuries.

Paul Jones Williams, the driver of a blue 1994 Chevrolet Suburban, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. On March 28, police were notified that Williams had died.

Detectives said they determined the Suburban had been speeding west on Speedway Boulevard through the intersection of North Kolb Road when it collided into the back of a blue Scion TC, hit a Dodge Durango and a Toyota Camry, veered off the road and hit a large concrete pillar.

Fire crews treated the occupants of three other vehicles involved at the scene.

Officers at the scene discovered Williams had not been wearing a seatbelt at the time and had not been impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Authorities plan to review the case further to see if a potential medical issue could have been a factor in Williams’ death.

