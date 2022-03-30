Rillito Racing trying to find answers to prevent horse deaths at the Rillito Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Rillito Park had one of its best years ever financially but one of its worst ever when it comes to the deaths of horses.

Seven horses have died, six on the track and one in the paddock, with one more weekend of racing left.

After years of having one of the best safety records for any horse track in the country, this year became one of tragedy.

“We went from a fabulous record to it’s pretty tragic what happened this year,” said Jaye Wells, the former President of the Rillito Foundation, a non-profit which operates and manages the track. “This year is just horrific from where we were.”

How and why it happened will be determined after the season ends and all the records can be gathered, studied and digested but one thing is already evident.

“The rush to get it started, the rush to get everything put together, find all those complications of course resulted in some horse deaths,” he said. “That just breaks our heart.”

The season got off to a late start because of delays in announcing the start dates for racing which were not determined until two weeks before opening day.

It left Rillito Racing little time to prepare and, as a result, many horse owners went elsewhere due to the uncertainty.

Following many inquiries from the public, Pima County issued this memo saying the track obeyed all the state rules and has a contract through 2023.

So even though purses doubled this year, the track did not get the quality of horses it hoped for and the ones which committed, maybe were not ready for the season.

“In this particular case there wasn’t time to actually track and know where all these horses had been run,” Wells said. “I think they were healthy, they were sound enough to run, and I think some of them slipped through the cracks.”

71 horses were deemed not fit to run and were scratched from racing which according to the foundation “is a high number.”

After the first weekend when four horses died, the track installed an area where the horses would walk in a circle and observed by the track veterinarian, trainer and jockey. If the horse had an injury, it would be discovered there.

“With a sound eye, a knowledgeable eye, a vet or horseman can pick up on a horses gait, they way they walk,” he said.

But some, like PETA , say even that is not enough.

“If the horses are being medicated, even if the medication is legal and being administered legally, that means that injury, that feeling of soreness, they’re medicated they don’t feel that, they go out and race they can potentially break a bone,” said Kathy Guillermo, Vice President of PETA.

90% of the horses which are necropsied show preexisting injuries where a break has occurred.

The organization has a series of suggestions for the industry which may prevent the deaths.

It believes no horse should be run for two weeks after medication for an injury.

Every horse should have a passport which goes with the horse and contains all of its vital information.

Synthetic tracks can cut injury and death in half.

Random drug tests, a ban on whipping and CT scans are other ways to protect the horses.

“If horses continue to die on the track, that’s what racing will become synonymous with,” Guillermo said. “So the only chance racing has is to take care of the horses better to make sure the horses are not dying on the track.”

Rillito Racing is hoping the Equine Wellness Program at the track will also help reduce injuries and deaths.

The program, in conjunction with the University of Arizona, is designed so that students along with vets provide exercise, nutrition and care for the horses which will make them healthier and better able to run.

The Equine Wellness Program is under consideration as a model for other tracks in Arizona.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.