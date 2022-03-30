Suspect arrested on kidnapping charge after Safford girl found in South Carolina

SAFFORD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Graham County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect accused of kidnapping 12-year-old Betty Taylor in Safford.

Betty Taylor’s father, Justin, says his daughter had gone for a walk last week but didn’t return to Safford. He told Arizona’s Family that deputies told him that they had found his daughter in South Carolina. The sheriff’s office says Timothy M. Schultheis, 23, of South Carolina, was arrested early Wednesday morning. He was found with Betty at the time of his arrest. Arizona’s Family has obtained a previous mug shot for Schultheis.

Sheriff officials say that Taylor had gone for a walk on Sunday, Mar. 20 around 11 a.m. but then didn’t return. Officials say the family started looking for her around 6 p.m., but when they couldn’t find her, Justin called deputies. “We’ve gone over the stranger danger, the internet, and social media, been warning her,” Justin previously told Arizona’s Family reporter Amy Cutler. He had been searching for his daughter since that night.

Justin says that he is planning to fly to South Carolina to reunite with his daughter.

Betty Taylor went missing on Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Arizona Department of Public Safety)

Schultheis has been booked into the Beaufort County jail on kidnapping charges. Deputies say he will be extradited to Arizona.

