Sierra Vista man facing child pornography charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sierra Vista man was arrested on Wednesday, March 30 after he was allegedly found with explicit images of children.

Mark Snyder-Stonebraker, 27, faces six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to Sierra Vista police, officers searched a home in the 3700 block of Choctaw Drive before arresting Snyder-Stonebraker.

Authorities began an investigation in February after getting a tip that an IP address associated with Snyder-Stonebraker was used in November to connect to an online file storage account containing illicit images of children.

Sierra Vista police and Homeland Security Investigations served a warrant at the home on Choctaw Drive and took evidence.

Snyder-Stonebraker was booked into the Cochise County Jail, where he remained Wednesday, with no bond set.

Anyone with information on a case such as this one is asked to contact SVPD detective Thomas Rainsford at 520-452-7500/

