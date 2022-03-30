Spring weather conditions attracting rattlesnakes in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rattlesnakes are officially out and about in southern Arizona, and Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center is reminding you to be aware of your surroundings on your daily hike or walk.

Snakes tend to be in rural areas or on desert trails.

Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center Director Steve Dudley said if you hear or see a snake it’s a good idea to turn around or take a different route.

“If you see a rattlesnake coiled up, absolutely make sure you keep your distance,” Dudley said. “Rattlesnakes can lunge half their body length, so if you see a four-foot rattlesnake, they can strike and lunge about another two feet.”

Dudley said if you hear a snake’s rattle, it is warning you of its presence. If you continue to approach the snake, he said you may get bit.

What to do after a rattlesnake bite:

Call 911 or get to a hospital as soon as possible.

Remove jewelry or tight clothing before swelling occurs.

Do not apply a tourniquet. When you do, the venom gets stored in one area and could end up causing more damage.

Do not try to suck out the venom. Anti-venom is the only way to treat the infection.



“We’ve seen patients wait weeks to come in and by the time they come in, all that venom has slowly been going through and digesting them from the inside and running uncontained,” Dudley said. “You have this mass spread of bleeding and bruising and all of these other issues secondary to the bite that would’ve never happened if they got anti-venom.”

Every year between March and April, the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center receives more than 200 calls about snake bites. Dudley said that’s the most per capita in the country.

Last year, more than 100 people had to go to the hospital for anti-venom in Pima County.

Dudley said to avoid that trip to the ER and a whole lot of pain, take a different route or turn around to keep safe.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.